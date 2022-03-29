Latest newsIreland

Man armed with large knife barricades himself and woman into city centre apartment

By: Brian Adam

A man armed with a “large domestic knife” barricaded himself and a woman into an apartment in Dublin city centre this afternoon.

Gardai were informed of the situation that was unfolding on Sherrard Street shortly after 12pm and implemented their Operational Command protocol.

Armed officers supported by garda negotiators attached to the National Negotiators Unit, rushed to the scene.

And at around 4:10pm, armed officers “intervened, disarmed and arrested the male under the Non Fatal Offences Against The Person Act, 1997”.

The man, aged in his 30’s, is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Mountjoy Garda Station.

The woman in the apartment, also aged in her 30’s, was uninjured during the incident, and has received medical treatment at the scene.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardai continue to investigate all the circumstances in relation to this incident.

“The scene remains preserved at this time. Investigations are ongoing.”

