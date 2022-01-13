Man and woman arrested in relation to the killing of Dublin man Michael Tormey

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Dublin dad Michael Tormey.

The 49-year-old man was shot three times to the chest with a handgun at around 4.35am outside his house on Thomond road in Ballyfermot on Sunday.

A man, in his early 40s, and woman, in her late 30s, have been arrested by the gardai.

Both are detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at garda stations in West Dublin.

A garda probe is under way.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardai are continuing to appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident, in particular, anyone who may have been in the Thomond Road, Landen Road, Kylemore Road or the general Decies area between 3:30am and 5:30am on the morning of Sunday, 9th January, 2022.

“Gardai can be contacted at Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”