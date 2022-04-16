Latest newsIreland

Man and woman arrested after gardai seize guns and ammunition in Dublin

By: Brian Adam

Date:

A man and a woman were arrested after gardai seized two guns and ammunition in north Dublin.

The arrests came as a part of Operation Tara which targets drugs-related criminal activity.

A male cyclist, 40s, was stopped by officers in Shangan Gardens, Ballymun on Thursday evening shortly after 11pm.

He was arrested after gardai found a loaded firearm and he is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939, at Ballymun Garda Station.

As part of a follow-up search, gardai found a machine pistol, two loaded magazines, two silencers and a quantity of ammunition at a house in Finglas on Friday.

A woman in her 50s was arrested and is also currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939, at Ballymun Station.

A garda spokesman said: “All of the items seized will be sent for ballistic and forensic examination. Investigations are ongoing.”

