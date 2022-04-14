Latest newsIreland

Man and boy in critical condition after five rescued from house blaze

By: Brian Adam

Date:

A man and a boy in critical condition after five people were rescued from a house blaze in west Dublin.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at a home Deerpark Drive in Tallaght at around 2.15am on Thursday morning.

All five residents were rushed to St James’s Hospital and Tallaght Hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

A man, 30s, and a male youth are currently in critical condition while a teenage girl is in a “serious condition”, a garda spokesman said.

Additionally, a woman, 40s, and a baby boy are receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Firefighters from Tallaght, Dolphins Barn and Rathfarnham used breathing apparatus to enter the home and extinguish the fire while advanced paramedics provided treatment on scene.

A garda spokesman confirmed that a technical examination of the scene has since been conducted.

Via | Dublin live>
Brian Adam
