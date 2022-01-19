Man, 31, appears in court charged with murder of Ashling Murphy

A 31-year-old man has appeared at a special court sitting charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy.

The school teacher was fatally assaulted while out jogging along the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly on Wednesday of last week.

This evening Jozef Puska, with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, was brought before a late night sitting of the local District Court.

The man is charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy at Cappincur in Tullamore on January 12.

Garda sergeant David Scahill gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

When asked if he had any comment after being charged in Tullamore Garda Station, the accused said: “No”.

He was remanded in custody at Cloverhill Prison until next week.

The accused, wearing a grey top and bottoms, remained silent throughout.

People inside the court held five pictures of tragic Ashling for the duration of the short hearing.

A large crowd gathered outside the court house as gardai formed a formation to escort the accused in and out.

A second man was released from custody after being arrested earlier today.

The male, aged in his 30s, was being questioned at a garda station in the Eastern Region on suspicion of withholding information contrary to The Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998.

A file will go the DPP.