Mammoth meat resurrected: the next trend in the food industry?

Risen mammoth meat is the latest trend in the food industry. Vow, an Australian cultured meat company, has developed a mammoth meat meatball using ancient mammoth genetic material to recreate its meat. The Belgian Paleo company is also experimenting with mammoth proteins to create a plant-based burger. Even though no one has tried Vow’s meatball, Paleo reported that their burger tasted delicious and rich compared to a beef burger, due to the presence of the mammoth protein myoglobin.

An ambitious project

Vow’s goal with this project is not to commercialize mammoth meat, but to use it as a way to raise awareness of lab-grown meat as a viable and ethical alternative to conventional meat. The choice of the mammoth as an extinct species symbolizes the loss of wildlife caused by humans and climate change.

The Vow scientists created the mammoth meat from the DNA sequence of mammoth myoglobin, a protein found in mammalian skeletal muscles, and then used elephant DNA to fill in the gaps in the genetic material. They then inserted the mammoth myoglobin sequence into sheep muscle stem cells and allowed the cells to grow for a few weeks to produce the approximate mammoth meat.

Does it really taste better than beef?

Paleo claims that its mammoth myoglobin-injected plant-based burger tastes even better than a beef burger, as it has a more intense flavor and contains more flavoring compounds associated with grilled meat than cow myoglobin. However, some experts in the field are not convinced that different myoglobins can affect meat flavor that much. Most experts believe that it is the fat and caramelization of the proteins that affect the flavor of the meat.

An alternative to conventional meat

Vow’s project is exciting as it offers an ethical and environmentally sustainable solution to traditional meat production. Lab-grown meat crops are not only more humane by eliminating the need to kill animals, but can also significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with conventional meat production.

On the other hand, lab-grown meat production can also reduce environmental impact by requiring less land, water, and feed compared to conventional meat production. Cultured meat may also be safer from a health perspective, since it’s not contaminated with antibiotics and hormones often found in conventional meat.