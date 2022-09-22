Malwarebytes error is preventing users from accessing Google services this Wednesday (21)

Users around the world are reporting this Wednesday, 21, difficulty accessing all google services on the computer, including platforms such as YouTube, Gmail and Drive. According to social media posts, malwarebytes antivirus is identifying company domain as potentially dangerous and preventing navigation.
In a post made on its official Twitter profile, Malwarebytes confirms the existence of a temporary problem in the web filtering that is restricting access to the search engine and other services. As determined by the portal downdetectorwebsite responsible for monitoring the functioning of apps, the problem started around 11 am today.
Computers that do not have antivirus installed continue to access Google pages without problems, however, Malwarebytes users must give up real-time protection to be able to use the browser or, if they want, use alternative search engines such as Bing and DuckDuckGo, for example.
The developer claims that it is working to fix the bug in the program, but has not committed to giving a prediction of when this should happen. Fortunately, the solution is simple, just disabling Malwarebytes for the fault to be temporarily resolved — in this case it is recommended to activate Microsoft Defender so as not to leave the PC unprotected.
Antivirus alert:
According to Malwarebytes, Google and Youtube seem to have malware messing them up.
Is anyone else having this issue? pic.twitter.com/Ho1Frr9Maj
— Glitched Izzy (@Exploeebo) September 21, 2022
We are aware of a temporary issue with the web filtering component of our product that may be blocking certain domains, including https://t.co/LnURsrOUW1. We are actively working on a fix and will update Twitter as soon as we have more information.
— Malwarebytes (@Malwarebytes) September 21, 2022
