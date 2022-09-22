HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftMalwarebytes error is preventing users from accessing Google services this Wednesday (21)

Malwarebytes error is preventing users from accessing Google services this Wednesday (21)

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Malwarebytes error is preventing users from accessing Google services this Wednesday (21)
1663820709 malwarebytes error is preventing users from accessing google services this.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Users around the world are reporting this Wednesday, 21, difficulty accessing all google services on the computer, including platforms such as YouTube, Gmail and Drive. According to social media posts, malwarebytes antivirus is identifying company domain as potentially dangerous and preventing navigation.

In a post made on its official Twitter profile, Malwarebytes confirms the existence of a temporary problem in the web filtering that is restricting access to the search engine and other services. As determined by the portal downdetectorwebsite responsible for monitoring the functioning of apps, the problem started around 11 am today.

Computers that do not have antivirus installed continue to access Google pages without problems, however, Malwarebytes users must give up real-time protection to be able to use the browser or, if they want, use alternative search engines such as Bing and DuckDuckGo, for example.

- Advertisement -

The developer claims that it is working to fix the bug in the program, but has not committed to giving a prediction of when this should happen. Fortunately, the solution is simple, just disabling Malwarebytes for the fault to be temporarily resolved — in this case it is recommended to activate Microsoft Defender so as not to leave the PC unprotected.

error-is-preventing-users-from-accessing-Google-services-this.jpeg" width="660" height="284">

What HDMI cable do you need for 4K? Here are the differences between the various versions

Problems with Google this Wednesday, 21. (Image: Playback/Downdetector.)

Antivirus alert:

bug confirmation

Having trouble accessing Google services? Tell us, comment!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Developers

The Wandering Village successfully starts into Early Access

Tech News

Pluto TV broadcasts Conmebol Libertadores Feminina for free to Brazil

After Paramount purchased the rights to the Men's Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana, the...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Facebook

Is it true Mark Zuckerberg buys Telegram? Here we tell you

The Telegram application has been on the rise and generated millions of downloads around...

© 2021 voonze.com.