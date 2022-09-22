Malwarebytes error is preventing users from accessing Google services this Wednesday (21)

Users around the world are reporting this Wednesday, 21, difficulty all services on the computer, including platforms such as YouTube, Gmail and Drive. According to social media posts, antivirus is identifying company domain as potentially dangerous and preventing navigation.

In a post made on its official Twitter profile, Malwarebytes confirms the existence of a temporary problem in the web filtering that is restricting access to the search engine and other services. As determined by the portal downdetectorwebsite responsible for monitoring the functioning of apps, the problem started around 11 am today.