Malware that accesses your mobile even if it is blocked

Another day, another new malware focused on attacking mobile phones doing their thing. And it seems that the proliferation of these harmful cybernetic elements seems to be having a remarkable boom in recent times.

This time we bring octo, a malware that is as harmful as others that we have already disclosed here and that mainly affects Android devices.

Regarding its structure, Octo presents a source code that when executed allow this malware to go unnoticed and seamlessly integrate with different applications installed on the device.

So too, Octo has the ODF incorporated in its designa feature that gives this element the possibility of manipulate the accessibility permissions of the phone, this being the gateway to other additional options.

One of them contemplates the use of a key that generates in the phone the perception of being unlocked continuously, which makes the device prone to hackers infiltrating your system; all this happening in the background and without being perceived by the user.

Once in control, Octo can access what you type in any of the apps you usethus being able to collect login data that you use to access a banking app, as well as in other applications that require this procedure to access their interface.

Something that is extremely dangerous about Octo is that, even though the phone screen is locked, this malware remains active executing actions such as sending messages, selecting, copying and pasting a text, among other things that could only be done with the phone unlocked, so Octo wastes no time fulfilling its mission within the device.

Among the apps where Octo has been detected is Fast Cleaner, as well as others found in the Play Store. Other apps in which this malware has been camouflaged have been:

Pocket Screencaster (com.moh.screen)

Postbank Security (com.carbuildz)

Play Store (com.restthe71)

Play Store App Install (com.theseeye5)

BAWAG PSK Security (com.frontwonder2)

It is worth mentioning that Octo represents the evolution of a malware named Exobot discovered in 2016. As users, the only thing that can be done in the face of this type of cyber threat is to keep the mobile software updated to the latest version and be wary of apps that do not have a developer with a good reputation.