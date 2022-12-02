Malware steals Facebook account of over 300,000 users on Android

A cybersecurity firm has identified the use of malware on Android that leverages educational and reading apps. The goal is to infect devices with a Trojan horse to steal users’ Facebook data. According to the company Zimperium, the malware has been used since 2018 and has caused greater damage in Vietnam. The trojan was dubbed “Schoolyard Bully”, something like “schoolyard bully”, and found in several apps downloaded from the Google Play Store from third-party stores.

The trojan is infiltrated into educational applications that pretend to bring a vast collection of books on different subjects. However, the aim is to steal user information such as Facebook profile name, ID, email, mobile number and passwords. He manages to capture the data by opening a Facebook page within the application and injecting malicious JavaScript code to steal the data that the user enters. The trojan manages to evade antivirus and machine learning-based malware detectors.