Malware on Android: Fake file manager that steals bank details removed from Play Store

Google has removed “disguised” malware from file managers from the official Android store. In a report published last week, cybersecurity firm Bitdefender detailed how the fake apps work, warning that some were downloaded over 10,000 times before being banned from the Play Store🇧🇷

According to experts, the fake applications used malware known as “SharkBot”, known for using fake web pages to steal user bank details without raising suspicions, after all, they were just “file managers”. In all, four applications were discovered with the malicious agent in question.