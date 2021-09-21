Malahide residents blast ‘outrageous’ plans to destroy historic wall for apartments

Residents in Malahide are vowing to oppose plans for a new apartment block which will see the demolition of a beloved 500-year-old wall.

Fingal County Council recently granted permission for a four-storey apartment block directly opposite Low Rock after an application was submitted by Deancastle Developments Ltd.

The proposed development is now under appeal by An Bord Pleanala.

According to the submission, the plans would involve the demolition of unfinished structures on site and the construction of a two-storey, five-bedroom dwelling at the north of the site, and a three-storey over lower ground floor apartment block (four-storeys in total) building, containing four three-bedroom apartments and five two-bedroom apartments at the south of the site.







A new vehicular entrance is proposed onto the existing cul-de-sac roadway at the north of the site, along with the removal and modifications to existing boundary walls, new access gates and piers, 14 car parking spaces will be provided for the apartments and three car parking spaces for the dwelling.

Meanwhile 11 bicycle parking spaces are provided for the apartment development.

Construction of a bin and bike store together with all associated site works, drainage, boundary treatments, green roofs, tree planting and landscaping.

However, residents in the area have raised concerns over increased traffic and said that the project would see the destruction of the beloved Robswall, a 500-year-old wall attached to Robswall Castle.

Speaking to Dublin Live, one resident said: “This development is completely out of keeping with the area and the project involves the destruction of a section of Robswall, the actual 500 year old wall which is attached to Robswall Castle.

“The block will also of course add to the crazy parking and traffic situation. The residents in the three houses next door including myself are trying to fight this decision with An Bord Pleanala.”

Another resident said: “We feel the apartments are too high and blocking out valuable sunlight. And then there’s the traffic situation. It’s quite busy at the moment, but we’re afraid it will be bedlam when people move into these apartments.”







“The destruction of Robswall impinges upon the fabric of our heritage. There is planning permission on this site for a few houses which doesn’t require the destruction of the wall and don’t present a visual wall of concrete on the landscape,” they added.

According to the residents, they have lodged an appeal against the proposed development on 30 August.

Deancastle Developments Ltd has been contacted for comment by Dublin Live.

In a statement issued to Dublin Live, a spokeswoman for Fingal County Council said:

“The Planning Application for F20A/0576, is currently under appeal by An Bord Pleanala and, as such, the Council cannot comment further.”

Residents can find further information on the development by clicking here

Get the latest breaking news to your inbox by signing up to our free newsletter