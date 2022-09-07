Make the most of your Amazon Echo: control the Smart TV in the living room with it

- Advertisement -

the smart speakers amazon echo they have a wealth of features, many thanks to the inclusion of the Alexa assistant. One of them is the possibility of controlling the Smart TVs that you have at home simply with the use of your voice. We tell you what you have to do to get it.

The truth is that this is most useful, and shows that Amazon strives to offer all kinds of possibilities so that users get the most out of the investment they make (whether they have a basic model of these speakers or one of reduced dimensions , like the Dots). The point is that quite simple you can do everything from changing channels without having to lift a finger to turning off the TV when you leave the room with a simple command.

Of course, there is something that you must keep in mind: so that everything that we are going to comment on can be done, the TV you have must be compatible with Alexa. This is something you can check in the instruction manual or, failing that, ask the manufacturer if this is possible. Otherwise, logically you will not be able to take advantage of the function that exists for the Echo.

Use your Amazon Echo with Smart TVs

To achieve the corresponding synchronization, you must have the Alexa application installed on your phone or tablet. It is available for both iOS as for Android and its use is quite intuitive. If you already have this, you must follow the instructions below to obtain the desired results:

Open the Alexa application and on the main screen you will find a section called Manage TV and video settings (if you don’t see it here, click on the More icon in the lower area, you will surely find it here).

You access a screen in which there is a very large list of options, and which are none other than the Skills that the different manufacturers have to work with the Alexa voice assistant that the Amazon Echo includes by default.

Smart Life

You should check until you find your manufacturer’s own. For example, Sony’s is called Sony’s TV or TCL’s is called TCL Assistant.

Click on the chosen one and confirm that you want to install it. Wait a few seconds, no more, and you will have everything available. Now, simply by executing the usual voice command to launch Alexa with the speakers, you will be able to carry out the relevant commands.

You’ve finished.

It is important that you know that the type of commands that I could use depends on the skill that you use, since they are not the same neither in type nor in number those offered by Xiaomi models than those of Samsung. In the data of the add-on that you install you will be able to see what it is possible for you to do with the voice, so we recommend that you do not forget to review the information that exists.