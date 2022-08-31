Make the Amazon Echo Show show the photos you have on Facebook

- Advertisement -

One of the functions that are commonly used in the smart screens of amazonbeyond getting the most out of the voice assistant Alexa, is to take advantage of them as a photo frame. If you don’t know you can show the photos you have in we show you what you have to do to get it.

The truth is that there are not a few who, based on photos, have a good part of their history uploaded on the well-known social network. Therefore, you will see the option that we have mentioned before as very positive to be able to enjoy at any time the best images of the vacations that have ever been spent or that dinner with the family that was unforgettable. And, the truth is that achieving this is as simple as you will be able to see (and, also, as quickly as possible).

How to View Facebook Photos on Amazon Echo Show

To achieve the goal we’re talking about, you’re going to have to use the Alexa app, which is available for both Android and Apple iOS operating systems. Therefore, if you don’t have it installed, download it -it’s free- and, when you have it configured, you can perform the steps that we are going to show you below:

Open the app that you already have on the terminal, if necessary enter your account credentials in Alexa and Amazon.

Now use the More option at the bottom right of the main screen. At that moment, among all the possibilities that you will see, you must choose configuration.

Look for the Photos section on the screen that appears.

In the list that you will see, it is in both the Amazon Photos and Facebook options (if you do not see it, you need to install the corresponding skill using the Alexa application that you have in use). Click on the latter, accept that the synchronization be carried out, for which you will have to use the username and password that you use in the social network… and, voila, you have everything done.

It’s that simple to get everything and, obviously, you’re done and don’t forget that you can remove the Facebook profile so that it is displayed on Amazon smart screens at the time you decide.

Obviously, you can use other options when choosing the source of the images that will be displayed on the Amazon Echo Show screens, such as the service offered by the online store itself to store images in the cloud. Therefore, there are different possibilities so that you can have all your memories visible where you have placed the accessory we are talking about.

