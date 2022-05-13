Make peace with your printer with the HP Instant Ink service: Ink at home for all budgets

Let’s stop for a moment to take a little trip back in time. Let’s think about what the world of home printing was like before the arrival of the HP Instant Ink service. Specifically, we are going to go to the nineties, a time when there was one of the largest democratizations of printing solutionsthanks to the push of the big manufacturers in the sector to launch increasingly affordable printers.

At that time, buying the printer was not a problem, the really complicated thing was to use it and maintain it, since the ink cartridges it needed were very expensiveAnd they sold out very quickly. I remember the first printer that we had at that time, we had to be very careful since printing a few photos or drawings, the tricolor cartridge would quickly run out of some of its colors, and it would begin to cause printing problems, which meant that we had to buy a new cartridge. new, and its price was not exactly cheap.

Yes, buying a printer was something that was within the reach of almost everyone, but printing using the traditional cartridge model was the opposite. This gave rise to a sad reality that has been in force for many years, and that is that printer users they have preferred to use their printer little with the intention of saving, not wasting ink. The idea that if we don’t print we don’t waste ink is not entirely true either, since if it goes a long time without printing the cartridge may have to clean the heads, which entails a waste of ink, and in the end we won’t be using ink either. our printer as we would really like.

Buying a printer to end up having to suffer the limitations of ink cartridges is not a dish of good taste. To better understand the problem that we have just illustrated, we can make many interesting analogies. So think, for example, of what it would mean to buy a television but not use it just so as not to waste electricity. It wouldn’t make much sense, would it? Fortunately, the HP Instant Ink service forever changed this realityand it has not limited itself to doing so in terms of savings, but also in terms of comfort and sustainability.

Ink is no longer a problem: A revolution called HP Instant Ink

HP Instant Ink is a service that has completely changed the world of ink-based printing. Thanks to it, having to buy ink cartridges is over, since it works under a subscription model with which we can print a specific number of pages per month paying a fixed monthly fee. This means that with this fee we are not buying ink cartridges, we are paying to be able to print a specific number of pages per month.

This billing model based on pages printed and not ink consumed translates into very important advantages for the user, since:

It doesn’t matter how much ink you consume, only the pages you print. If one month you spend more ink than the previous month, you will not pay more.

You can print in color or black and white without your costs changing. Each page costs the same, so don’t worry, you can print all the photos and drawings you want without having to worry about spending ink.

No more having to limit ourselves, we will be able to print with total freedom without the cost of ink being a problem for our pocket.

By having a billing model based on pages printed, you also we can better unify and control our printing costs, and thanks to the HP Instant Ink service we will find plans that adapt to all pockets. If you have a euro, you can start printing like a professional thanks to HP Instant Ink. These are the available plans:

10 pages per month for 0.99 euros: we can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

we can expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 50 pages per month for 3.99 euros : We can also expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: We can also expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 100 pages per month for 5.99 euros : allows us to expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: allows us to expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 300 pages per month for 11.99 euros : we have the option to expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro.

: we have the option to expand in packs of 10 pages for one euro. 700 pages per month for 24.99 euros: with this plan we can expand in packs of 15 pages for one euro.

Sustainability and convenience go hand in hand with HP Instant Ink

Thanks to the HP Instant Ink service you can save up to 70% on ink, and you no longer have to limit yourself when printing. This will allow you to make peace with your printer, and you will also enjoy all the advantages it offers such as sustainable, automated and home service.

From the moment we activate our subscription to HP Instant Ink, the printer starts to control the ink levels, and will order new units when necessary. The new cartridges will arrive at our home, and without shipping costs, before the cartridges we are using run out. We will never again run out of ink, and we will not have to waste time looking for cartridges and going to the store to buy them again.

As if this were not enough, with the HP Instant Ink service we can also contribute our grain of sand to caring for the planet, and effortlessly. Just by starting to use HP Instant Ink we are already taking care of the planet, and from the first moment, since 85% of Original HP ink cartridges use recycled content. But this is not all, we will always receive high-capacity original ink cartridges, which means that they allow you to print more pages per cartridge. This reduces energy consumption by 69%, and water consumption by 70%.

When we spend the ink cartridges that we have used, we can close the circle through the included recycling program in our subscription, and without having to assume any cost, thanks to the postage-paid envelopes that we will receive. HP Instant Ink Service takes care of you, and the planet, and does so without asking you for any kind of commitment. When you sign up you don’t have any type of permanence, you can stay as long as you want, and change plans as many times as you want.

HP Instant Ink Service does not force you to staybut when you try it and enjoy all its advantages you won’t want to go back to the past. Remember that, if you need more information, you can find more details on the official HP website.

Content offered by HP.