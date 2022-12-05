Make mouse double-click work the way you want in Windows 11

One of the things that can make many people desperate when using a computer mouse is that the speed of the double click is not what suits their needs. Whether it’s very fast or especially slow, it doesn’t work exactly as it should in Windows 11. We’ll show you how to change this so that you have the best possible user experience when working or studying. Luckily, this is one of the options that are included by default in the Microsoft operating system, so it is not necessary to have any application installed from the manufacturer of the mouse you are using to achieve the objective that we have mentioned. In addition, the process is quite simple, and does not compromise the operation of the accessory at all. Therefore, exploring this possibility in Windows 11 is not problematic and what you can get is that everything works much better with the computer. This is how you change the speed of the double click of the mouse in Windows 11 Among the options that exist in the development settings of the Redmond company, there is the possibility of modifying different behaviors of the mouse pointer. An example is the speed of this. And, in addition, the use of the accessory buttons has different configuration options, which ensures that intuitively and you can adapt the operation of your Logitech or HP model. This is what you have to do: Press the Windows + I keys together to open the operating system settings. Next, you must choose the section called Bluetooth and devices on the left side. In the central part you will see that there is an option that is Mouse. It is the one that you have to press and it is not well understood that the translated text is not there, everything must be said. Among the possible modifications that you can make to the mouse, here you will not find the speed of the double click. So in the lower part you have to use the Additional mouse settings section. Now you will see a small window on the screen where there is a space that allows you to configure the speed of the double click of the mouse buttons. In this way, the action is recognized more or less quickly. Set the slider to the point that best suits you. Once this is done, use the OK button and then you are done. By the way, everything you’ve done is completely reversible, so getting everything back to the way it was when you first connected your mouse to your Windows 11 computer is completely possible. So don’t worry because if you don’t like the change, you can just go back as if nothing happened. >