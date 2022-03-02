Make Google Meet calls more fun: use face filters

One of the things that is always tried to achieve is that video calls are as fun as possible, and on many occasions achieving this is the most complicated. Well, in Google Meet it is possible to achieve this thanks to the fact that it includes something that not many know: facial filters. We tell you how you can use them. One of the things you should keep in mind is that this possibility is not present in the Google Meet web client, the only platforms where you will find the facial filters are the iOS and Android applications. The fact is that by using them you can turn into a cactus; a dog and even a pirate. If you dare, it is a good way to give a different touch to the calls you make, both personal and professional. How to use filters in Google Meet The truth is that doing this is very simple, and obviously the first step is to open the Google Meet application on your phone or tablet. Once you have the development available, you must follow the steps that we indicate below: Click on the icon that has some stars that are in the image of yours that you see and that allows access to all the options that the platform offers to apply effects ( ranging from facial filters to blurring the background). Now in the lower area you must scroll to the right until you see the Filters option. Click on it to access the next step. Now you will see all the possibilities that exist and you must go through all of them to find the one you like the most. When you find it, click on it and you will see in the upper area how the filter looks once it is applied. To select it, press OK and you will be ready To finish, use the Join button to start the video call and you will see that your image changes to that of a cactus or a blue fish. As you have been able to verify, simplicity is the predominant note when selecting a filter and, therefore, in just a minute you will be able to give a much more fun touch to the video calls that you use in Google Meet. Something you should keep in mind is that the use of this option does not worsen the connection speed or delay the sending of images, so it does not affect you so that you always maintain the usual good experience that you have when using the company’s service. Android proprietary. >