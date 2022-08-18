Make a website an app with Google Chrome for Windows 11

- Advertisement -

Surely there is a that you access regularly and you would like it to work on your computer with Windows operating system as if it were an lication. Well, this can be achieved from the browser in a really simple way and, best of all, with excellent performance. We show you how to get it. The truth is that this is a function offered by a good number of browsers for the Microsoft operating system, and the results achieved with them are very good. Thus, for example, from the moment you do this it can be used as a functional Windows 11 application, so the web does not go to sleep for not accessing for a predetermined time. In addition, the window can be adjusted to the desired size and the “application” created appears in the list of those you have installed. Ideal, therefore, for services such as Gmail or Spotify. How to turn a website into an application for Windows with Chrome Well, the truth is that the process is very simple and you don’t have to set many parameters so that you can make the most of what the well-known Google browser offers, which is currently the most widely used on Windows (above Edge, which also offers this same functionality, by the way). These are the steps you have to take to achieve the goal set: Open the Google Chrome browser as usual and access the website you want to convert into an application. Now click on the icon with three vertical dots at the top right side of the screen, and from the drop-down menu that appears, you should select More tools and then Create shortcut. A window appears on the screen in which you can put the name you want to the application and, this is important, select the Open as window option. This is what will make it become an application as such. Now click on Create and you will have finished and you will see the web as if it were an app (it is even in the list of those available in Windows). Everything is very simple and, the truth is that the functionality is excellent, since all the add-ons that you have in the Google Chrome browser, such as extensions, are fully functional. Therefore, this is a tool that you shouldn’t miss out on trying due to its effectiveness and that it won’t give you any problems with the different pages on the Internet. >