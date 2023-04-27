Major releases for PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation in May 2023

Nintendo Switch fans have never been more excited for a month than they are right now. The reason is the release of the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The game has been in development for years and has suffered delays for polish.
However, other companies will also bring interesting games. On Xbox platforms, Microsoft brings its new Redfall exclusive. The open-world first-person shooter can be played solo or with four players in co-op mode as they take on legions of vampires.
In the past generation, it is the turn of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players to experience the acclaimed Hogwarts Legacy, which takes players to the famous School of Witchcraft and Wizardry centuries before the birth of Harry Potter.
Fans of Tolkien’s work will also be treated to The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Unlike anything released before, it will put players in the role of the repulsive character to bring a new perspective on Middle-earth as yet unexplored.
Check out the main May releases below:
- redfall (PC and Xbox Series) – May 2
- Hogwarts Legacy (PS4 and Xbox One) – May 5
- Darkest Dungeon 2 (PC) – May 8
- Ys 9: Monstrum Nox (PS5) – May 9
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) – May 12
- Humanity (PC, PS5, and PS4) – May 16
- Amnesia: The Bunker (PC, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PS4) – May 16
- The Outlast Trials (PC) – May 18
- LEGO 2KDrive (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4 and Xbox One) – May 19
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Xbox One) – May 25
- Company of Heroes 3 (PS5, Xbox Series) – May 30
- System Shock remake (PC) – May 30th