Major releases for PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation in May 2023

Nintendo Switch fans have never been more excited for a month than they are right now. The reason is the release of the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The game has been in development for years and has suffered delays for polish.

However, other companies will also bring interesting games. On Xbox platforms, Microsoft brings its new Redfall exclusive. The open-world first-person shooter can be played solo or with four players in co-op mode as they take on legions of vampires.