Major releases for PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation in March 2023

The start of 2023 kicked off with major releases such as the long-awaited remake of Dead Space and Wild Hearts, EA’s “Monster Hunter”. However, March promises to be an even better month, bringing interesting news for those looking for oriental legends or experiencing a reinterpretation of one of Capcom’s greatest classics.

Next Friday (3), Koei Tecmo will present the action adventure Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, which has a combat that drinks from the fountain of soulsborne. In addition to the title, the company will also release Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, a remaster of a horror classic released in Japan in 2008. - Advertisement - Horror lovers who picked up the PlayStation VR2 will also be well served with Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, the spinoff of the horror franchise that will take players on a cursed roller coaster.

Now on Nintendo Switch, players will be able to experience the adventure Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, which will bring the childhood of the famous witch and her faithful companion, the Cheshire demon. However, the big launch of the month is in the hands of Capcom and promises to bring a lot of nostalgia to fans of survival horror: Resident Evil Remake 4. Anticipated with great anxiety, it comes with the mission to revitalize the franchise without losing its essence. At the end of the month, we have the port of The Last of Us Part I for PC.

