Major releases for PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation in July 2023

The last few months have been filled with weight releases. Long-awaited titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Street Fighter 6, Diablo 4 and Final Fantasy 16 were released.

July will be a month with discreet launches, but still worth your attention. Among them we have a hotly anticipated sequel on Switch and the PC port of a PlayStation exclusive.

Nintendo Switch players will finally be able to play Pikmin 4. It will be the first sequel to the franchise in a decade. Despite receiving a console port in 2020, Pikmin 3 hit the market in July 2013.

Playback: Nintendo.

In its new strategy of bringing exclusives to the PC, Sony will bring Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to computers. The adventure received critical acclaim for its fun gameplay, spectacular graphics, and engaging story.

Check out the main releases of July below:

  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (PC, PS4, PS5, and Switch) – July 7
  • Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals (PC, PS4, PS5, and Switch) – July 12
  • Atelier Marie: The Alchemist of Salburg Remake (PC, PS4, PS5, and Switch) – July 13
  • exoprimal (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and XSX/S) – July 14
  • Pikmin 4 (Switch) – July 21
  • Remnant 2 (PC, PS5 and XSX/S) – July 25th
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PC) – July 26th
  • The Expanse: A Telltale Series (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX/S and Xbox One) – July 27
  • Disney’s Illusion Island (Switch) – July 28

