Major releases for PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation in December 2022

The year 2022 was one of the best in the gaming industry in recent years. Only November brought gigantic games like God of War Ragnarok, Call of Duty Warzone 2.0, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. To check out everything that was released this month, click here. Although December has few releases, the last month will bring interesting titles that are worth your attention and will provide hours of fun.

For those who miss the space horror of Dead Space, the month will open with The Callisto Protocol, which comes with the promise of quality survival horror filled with tension and brutality. - Advertisement - For fans of racing and tuning, we will have the return of the Need For Speed ​​franchise with the new chapter of the series, Unbound. Those who love comics and like tactical RPG will be well served with Marvel Midnight Suns by Firaxis studio, responsible for the XCOM franchise.

Japanese RPG players and Final Fantasy lovers will not be forgotten and will have the Crisis Core Reunion remaster to calm their spirits until the release of the sixteenth game in the series in 2023. After a long wait, the new generation will receive their version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt after several delays. It will bring improved graphics with Ray Tracing and superior performance, allowing you to experience Geralt’s adventure at 60 FPS. Check out the main releases for PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation in December below: