Major Lidl store to close temporarily after Christmas

A major Lidl store in Tallaght is set to close for weeks after Christmas as part of a multi-million revamp.

Work has already begun on the €10m redevelopment of the store on Whitestown Way.

The aim of the redesign is to create a “modern, spacious building incorporating a range of new and exciting features”.

Opening hours will not initially be affected during the first phases of construction.

Unfortunately, the final phase of work will require the store to close after Christmas until it reopens in spring 2022.

During the design and construction phases, 100 jobs will be supported at the location while permanent positions will number 26 at the store when it reopens.

Fergus Torpey, Construction Project Manager at Lidl Ireland, said: “At Lidl, we don’t just bring our customers top quality produce at the best prices in the country, we also strive to provide our customers with the best shopping experience possible.

“And our new state-of-the-art store will offer our customers in Whitestown Way and its surrounding areas just that with its spacious design and market-leading sustainability features throughout.

“Having recently announced a €550 million investment in our Irish operations over the next three years, we are very excited to be commencing construction on our latest development, bringing our commitment a step closer to fruition.”

