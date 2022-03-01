Major League Baseball (MLB) could be broadcast on…

A privileged information that he offered the new york post. NBC is about to reach an agreement to broadcast MLB games on its platform and Apple TV + would join this plan. It had previously been reported that Apple was interested in acquiring the rights. Nothing is official yet but it is expected to be completed in 2022.

Playball on Apple TV+! Watching MLB baseball would attract an audience for the platform

It is certainly interesting that Apple is looking for ways to integrate content into its platform. Reaching an agreement with one of the most popular sports in the United States and Latin America would be a big deal. MLB is requesting a payment of 100 to 150 million to achieve the transmission of content. Apple plans to pay most of the settlement and share it with NBC. Would Apple keep most games?

The problem now is that the next season to start is on hold. Owners and players are disputing a negotiation on labor contracts, which does not look good at all. The players can do absolutely nothing without their owning clubs.

MLB Network, the authorized channel for Major League Baseball (which does not carry every game) would generate production for Apple TV+ games.