Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Major League Baseball (MLB) could be broadcast on…

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

A privileged information that he offered the new york post. NBC is about to reach an agreement to broadcast MLB games on its platform and Apple TV + would join this plan. It had previously been reported that Apple was interested in acquiring the rights. Nothing is official yet but it is expected to be completed in 2022.

Playball on Apple TV+! Watching MLB baseball would attract an audience for the platform

It is certainly interesting that Apple is looking for ways to integrate content into its platform. Reaching an agreement with one of the most popular sports in the United States and Latin America would be a big deal. MLB is requesting a payment of 100 to 150 million to achieve the transmission of content. Apple plans to pay most of the settlement and share it with NBC. Would Apple keep most games?

The problem now is that the next season to start is on hold. Owners and players are disputing a negotiation on labor contracts, which does not look good at all. The players can do absolutely nothing without their owning clubs.

MLB Network, the authorized channel for Major League Baseball (which does not carry every game) would generate production for Apple TV+ games.

Streaming catalogs that enter the sports field

Apple has already been, in a way, “flirting” with sports and sports leagues. The NFL, for example, is a target that Apple has in its sights to own the broadcast rights to the games which are issued under the Sunday Ticket format. All games on Sunday at noon.

So integrating two of the great sports in the United States would generate a very positive point of attraction. A similar thing happens in Mexico with HBO Max. Integrating the Champions League made many users hire the service, although the inconvenience was not lacking. The same will happen with the Premier League and Paramount +.

Will Apple be following examples seen in other regions? Would you like to see sports content on your platform? Tell us in the comment box your impressions on this topic.

Previous articleWindows 11 approaches 20% share, though adoption slows
Next articleNew Lenovo laptops and tablets arrive, and there are big surprises
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

New Lenovo laptops and tablets arrive, and there are big surprises

The manufacturer Lenovo has announced a good number of new laptops and tablets. There are options...
Apple

Major League Baseball (MLB) could be broadcast on…

A privileged information that he offered the new york post. NBC is about to reach an agreement...
Android

Windows 11 approaches 20% share, though adoption slows

The adoption of Windows 11 increased again in the last month and its market share is approaching 20%,...
Android

Lenovo Legion Y90: a beastly gaming mobile in which there is no lack of fans, RGB lights or SSD memory

Lenovo has just introduced its latest gaming smartphone in the Legion series, the Lenovo Legion Y90,...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.