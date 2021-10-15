Major checkpoint finds motorist driving with flat tyre

Four drivers were found drug driving at a major checkpoint on one of Ireland’s busiest motorways this week.

Customs, the Road Safety Authority and gardai set up checks on the M7 near Derryvorrigan, Borris-in-Ossory, on the border of Laois and Offaly on Tuesday.

One driver was stopped while attempting to drive from Dublin to Limerick on a flat tyre.

The following offences were found during the day long operation:

Four drivers were detected driving under the influence of drugs.

One person was arrested after they were found in possession of €700 worth of Cocaine.

One person was arrested on foot of a live bench warrant and brought before Portlaoise District Court.

Seven drivers were detected driving with agri (green) diesel in their fuel tanks and now face fines of up to €2000.

A number of other motorists were fined for minor offences.

