Major blaze breaks out at Dublin building as multiple fire engines on scene

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Brave firefighters are battling a building fire in south Dublin this evening.

Four fire engines are at the scene of the blaze on Crumlin Road where plumes of smoke can be seen emerging from the building.

The road has been partially closed as emergency services are working to get the situation under control.

Motorists have been warned of delays due to the road closure.

A spokesperson for the Dublin Fire Brigade said: “Four fire engines are dealing with a building fire on the Crumlin Road. A partial closure of the road is in place with delays as a result.”

Brian Adam
