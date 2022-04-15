Tech News5G NewsMobile

Main specifications of what will be the new POCO gaming mobile

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Some mobile brands have already set a date for the presentation of their new Android mobile models and series, so that before the end of this month of April, we will be quite entertained with the news offered by all of them.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

And among those mobile brands, we now pay attention to the new POCO, of which we have just learned what the characteristics of what will be the new Poco F4 GTyour next mobile model gamingwhich will succeed the Poco F3 GT launched last year, and will be officially presented on April 26 at an online event.

Read:

Human proteins: your map is already very close

Basically, and as has been happening for some time with POCO, its new gaming model will have a global focus and will be based on an existing Redmi gaming model exclusively in the Chinese market.

A change of brand to reach international markets

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

In this regard, the new Poco F4 GT is basically the international version of the current Redmi K50 Gaming Edition in China.

It is understood that this model will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The screen will be a 6.67″ FullHD+ AMOLED screen, with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and support for HDR10+.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

In the photographic section, it will have a 64MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP telemacro camera. The front camera will feature a 20MP Sony IMX596 sensor.

Regarding autonomy, its battery will be 4,700 mAh with support for 120W fast cable charging. In terms of connectivity, it will come with support for 5G, WiFi6, Bluetooth 5.2 and A-GPS, and it may also come with NFC.

Read:

Twitter wants to launch its Spaces for Everyone feature from …

It will also have the fingerprint sensor on the side of the device, something common in Redmi models, and also two speakers compatible with Dolby Atoms and certified by JBL, with which you will achieve a completely immersive audio experience in games.

As an operating system, it will integrate Android 12 under the customization layer, presumably MIUI 13.

It is already a matter of waiting for the appointed day for them to make the presentation, via online, of the new gaming model, where the prices will be announced for the international markets where it will be taken once it is put up for sale.

Via: Gizbot

Previous articleDublin traffic LIVE: Major road closed for 'hours' following collision as delays build
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

Dublin traffic LIVE: Major road closed for 'hours' following collision as delays build

A major road has been closed by the gardai following a collision this afternoon. The R178 Carrickmacross/Shercock Road...
Criptomonedas

How are CBDCs different from stablecoins?

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Ireland

Prize winning Dublin composer on finding inspiration in James Joyce’s Ulysses

A Dublin composer found inspiration from James Joyce's Ulysses for his latest piece. Daragh Black Hynes was...
Ireland

‘Drunk men grope woman’ on Dublin Airport flight as senator calls for lifetime ban

Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley has called for disruptive passengers to face a lifetime ban from flying after...