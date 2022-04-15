Main specifications of what will be the new POCO gaming mobile

Some mobile brands have already set a date for the presentation of their new Android mobile models and series, so that before the end of this month of April, we will be quite entertained with the news offered by all of them.

And among those mobile brands, we now pay attention to the new POCO, of which we have just learned what the characteristics of what will be the new Poco F4 GTyour next mobile model gamingwhich will succeed the Poco F3 GT launched last year, and will be officially presented on April 26 at an online event.



Basically, and as has been happening for some time with POCO, its new gaming model will have a global focus and will be based on an existing Redmi gaming model exclusively in the Chinese market.

A change of brand to reach international markets

In this regard, the new Poco F4 GT is basically the international version of the current Redmi K50 Gaming Edition in China.

It is understood that this model will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The screen will be a 6.67″ FullHD+ AMOLED screen, with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and support for HDR10+.

In the photographic section, it will have a 64MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP telemacro camera. The front camera will feature a 20MP Sony IMX596 sensor.

Regarding autonomy, its battery will be 4,700 mAh with support for 120W fast cable charging. In terms of connectivity, it will come with support for 5G, WiFi6, Bluetooth 5.2 and A-GPS, and it may also come with NFC.

It will also have the fingerprint sensor on the side of the device, something common in Redmi models, and also two speakers compatible with Dolby Atoms and certified by JBL, with which you will achieve a completely immersive audio experience in games.

As an operating system, it will integrate Android 12 under the customization layer, presumably MIUI 13.

It is already a matter of waiting for the appointed day for them to make the presentation, via online, of the new gaming model, where the prices will be announced for the international markets where it will be taken once it is put up for sale.

Via: Gizbot