Maimang 20 is launched as a new entry phone with 5G and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

Maimang was sold by Huawei to operator China Telecom after US sanctions prevented the Asian manufacturer from using Western technologies. Despite this, the sub-brand went its own way, launching several smartphone models even after leaving Huawei’s ownership. This Monday (3), Maimang made official the new accessible cell phone Maimang 20 with entry-level specifications, modern design and emphasis on 5G connectivity. It comes as an interesting option for those looking for a phone just for simple tasks, such as apps, social networks and, eventually, on-demand content streaming.

As stated in the device’s specifications, the Maimang 20 features a 6.78-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution (2388 x 1080 pixels) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz on its front. There is also a hole for the 8 megapixel selfie camera, while the rear we find a dual sensor configuration: 64 MP (main) + 2 MP (depth). - Advertisement - Moving on to the internal hardware, the platform that equips this phone is Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 — octa-core up to 2 GHz with 6 nm lithography — working together with the video card (GPU) Adreno 619 and 8 GB of memory. RAM memory; Internal storage is 128GB and can be expanded via microSD. Connectivity supports 5G, Wi-Fi Dual Band and Bluetooth 5.3. The technical sheet does not mention the NFC feature, so we believe that this device does not support payment by approximation. The US asks Facebook again to segregate Instagram and WhatsApp

The phone’s energy demand is met by a battery with 5,000 mAh capacity and 40W fast charging. Maimang 20’s operating system is Android 12. The pre-sale takes place between April 3rd and 7th in two versions. Check the prices: 8GB/128GB: ¥1,799 (~R$1,320);

¥1,799 (~R$1,320); 8GB/256GB: ¥1,999 (~R$1,470).

Datasheet

- Advertisement -

Screen 6.78-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution

120Hz refresh rate and camera hole

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Platform

Adreno 619 GPU

8 GB of RAM memory

Up to 256 GB of internal storage

8 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

5G, Wi-Fi Dual Band and Bluetooth 5.3

5,000 mAh battery with 40W fast charging

android 12