Tech News

Mailchimp data breach, hundreds of accounts affected

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Although talking about hundreds of accounts within a giant like Mailchimp may seem like a small thing, it is important to keep in mind that even an email marketing service of this size can be subject to security problems.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

Mailchimp has confirmed a data breach generated after the infection of an internal company tool.

Read:

The new Google Pixel 6 can work with Apple MagSafe chargers: this case makes it happen

They noticed it on March 26, when they saw a cybercriminal access a tool used by customer support teams. He got it by using social engineering, a human error after being tricked by the criminal after a call or email.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

They were able to quickly terminate access to the compromised employee accounts, but 300 Mailchimp accounts were compromised, and audience data from 102 of them was successfully exported.

The target was clients in the cryptocurrency and finance sectors, so it is possible that those affected are now receiving emails trying to trick them into losing the cryptocurrencies they have stored.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

In addition to accounts, API keys were also accessed, but they have not reported how many. With those keys you can send spoofed emails, but they have been disabled to avoid problems.

It is a clear example of how, no matter how much is invested in computer security, social engineering, deceiving employees, can open the doors to the desired information. From a call pretending to be technical support, to a spoofed email from the boss, it can be enough to cause chaos within any company.

Previous articleThe Play Store will not allow you to install old and outdated apps
Next articleVivo X Fold goes through Geekbench to encourage the folding segment
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Latest news

Russian clumsiness with Gazprom allows a cunning German leap

The intervention of the gas company's European businesses gives time to find a long-term solution A Russian blunder...
Android

Vivo X Fold goes through Geekbench to encourage the folding segment

Vivo X Fold will be the first folding mobile of the Chinese brand. It will be officially...
Mobile

The Play Store will not allow you to install old and outdated apps

Google wants to clean the Play Store of outdated apps that are not being updated. The company has warned...
Android

Vivo X Fold, the foldout pinched on Geekbench one step away from launch

Expectations for the first Vivo folding are high: rumors at the end of March speak of an "almost...

© 2021 voonze.com.