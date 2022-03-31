MagSafe Controller for iPhone? Apple is thinking about it

It seems that after years of Apple he completely ignored the world gaming, the Cupertino manufacturer has recently begun to look at this sector with greater interest, even if there is still a long way to go. The first step was Apple Arcade, but it seems that the latest rumors have revealed even greater ambitions that could lead the company to take the field directly in the world of consoles. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M Meanwhile, there are other signs that Apple is working to improve the gaming capabilities of its devices, including a new patent that shows us what appears to be a full-fledged MagSafe controller dedicated to iPhone. Read: New EU payment policies from 31 December

A CONTROLLER DESIGNED FOR IPHONE

Most of the Apple Arcade titles are designed for interaction with the controller and it is really strange that until today Apple has not yet proposed a solution designed specifically for iPhone and iPad, but it seems that the Cupertino house is working on it. . From what emerges from a recent patent, in fact, Apple has thought of a controller equipped with magnetic coupling – so probably with MagSafe standard – and it manages to communicate with the connected device via NFC technology.




