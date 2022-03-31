Tech GiantsApple

MagSafe Controller for iPhone? Apple is thinking about it

It seems that after years of Apple he completely ignored the world gaming, the Cupertino manufacturer has recently begun to look at this sector with greater interest, even if there is still a long way to go. The first step was Apple Arcade, but it seems that the latest rumors have revealed even greater ambitions that could lead the company to take the field directly in the world of consoles.

Meanwhile, there are other signs that Apple is working to improve the gaming capabilities of its devices, including a new patent that shows us what appears to be a full-fledged MagSafe controller dedicated to iPhone.

A CONTROLLER DESIGNED FOR IPHONE

Most of the Apple Arcade titles are designed for interaction with the controller and it is really strange that until today Apple has not yet proposed a solution designed specifically for iPhone and iPad, but it seems that the Cupertino house is working on it. .

From what emerges from a recent patent, in fact, Apple has thought of a controller equipped with magnetic coupling – so probably with MagSafe standard – and it manages to communicate with the connected device via NFC technology.


One of the curious aspects of the patent concerns the magnetic connection system, since Apple has thought of studying a mechanism capable of reduce the intensity of the magnet (which at this point should be an electromagnet) in order to prevent this from damaging credit cards or other sensitive items when not in use.

Obviously, since it is a patent, we do not know if and when Apple intends to bring its controller to the market, but given the current scenario it is not at all unlikely that the Cupertino house is close to launching a similar device.

