MagSafe cases for iPhone 13, four new spring colors at the Apple event?

During the’event that according to rumors will be held in a few days, Apple may have some little gem to be combined with the new generation of iPhone SE and iPad Air 5, the products that should monopolize the attention (to which a new Mac could also be added).
The one who shared on Twitter what should be the four new colors of the MagSafe silicone cases for the iPhone 13 range it has such a curious username – @MajinBuOfficial – that at first it may be hard to take it seriously, but in the past he has provided fair advances on Apple cases so it is worth taking a look at what he has shared.
The new colors for iPhone 13 Magsafe cases are four: yellow, violet orange and dark green. However, it is not said that they are only these, since Apple in the past has faced the “changes of season” with seven new colors for the iPhone covers.
The same shades could also characterize the new silicone bands for Apple Watch, and in any case, chromatic innovations are to be expected also for the MagSafe leather cases. Second 9to5mac.comApple could also formalize a new leather MagSafe wallet.
