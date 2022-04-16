Magic Movie: Movies automatically generated by iMovie on iPhone and iPad

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The latest update to the iMovie video editing app on iOS adds a new feature called Magic Movie that allows the automatic generation of movies. It is a download available for free in the Apple App Store application store and works from iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2.

Magic Movies makes it easy to create movies by proposing editable montages from a selection of photos and videos from the Gallery

Until now, iMovie users started with a blank project to which photos or video clips could be added, but for users unfamiliar with video editing, that “blank canvas” of a video editing application could be intimidating. completely empty.

With Magic Movies you don’t start completely from scratch since you access the photo gallery on the iPhone or iPad and after opening an album and selecting photos and videos iMovie begins to identify dialogues, faces, actions from which it creates a movie with your own transitions, music and vehicles. Said film constitutes a starting point from which the user can modify, add or delete content or structure to his liking.

To make things even easier, Apple has established 20 preset styles so that some initial variety is added to the movies generated by Magic Movies. Each of these styles has its own animations, soundtrack, and transitions. When all the adjustment task has finished, the video is generated automatically. You can also add music from both GarageBand and any music file accessible from the Files app.

In this way, Magic Movies evolves over the iMovie function that already allowed to generate trailers in the style of Hollywood movies, but in order to be able to plan these movies even better, it adds the function Storyborads, a series of templates that serve as a way to create different types of videos.

Content (photographs, images and videos) already available in the gallery can be added to these templates, content that can later be edited and assembled to taste. The styles predefined by Storyborads are encompassed in concepts such as:

-About me

-Celebration

-Cooking

-One day in the Life

-DIY

-Games

-That’s how it works

-Make-up

-Questions and answers

-Movie

-Gratitude

There are many programs and even web pages that allow video editing in a simple and free way, but in the case of the Apple ecosystem, iMovie has always been a very suitable tool to get video montages in an increasingly simple way and that It also allows you to do it from your own iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch mobile devices, as well as being able to share the project with Mac computers.

