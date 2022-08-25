Magalu Games starts acting as a publisher and launches the first three mobile games

Magazine Luiza held a conference this Wednesday afternoon (24), to announce its debut in the market as a publisher, in partnership with Europeian studios. Magalu Games released the three titles, with availability for Android and iOS phones. The developers were selected through a public call for investment – ​​in partnership with the BIG Festival, in November 2021 –, whose three winners received financial resources and mentoring for their respective projects.

At this first moment, Magalu Games prioritized games considered to be in the hypercasual category – which registered around 13 billion downloads worldwide in 2021 –, which are lighter and easier to run on smartphones. The first three are the Orbits ConquerorO Speed ​​Box it's the Death Trap Nite. TechSmart has already tried out the titles, which have shown promise to attract the attention of users for a long time. They are monetized through Magazine Luiza's own ads. For later projects – not just on mobile, but also on PC – the company may include microtransactions. The intention, in the future, is to integrate the games with the company's SuperApp, to allow interactions with the entire ecosystem available in the application. " Europe has enormous potential not only as a consumer, but as a game developer hub. We can leverage games to drive more audiences to the SuperApp, for example, as well as exploit their advertising potential." Thiago Catoto Director of Luizalabs

From publisher to studio? As part of Magazine Luiza’s proposal to form a brand hub, TechSmart questioned executives about future plans for acquiring studios and forming a developer hub. According to Catoto, this model is not ruled out and it could happen if there are opportunities in the market. In addition, there is a Magalu Games studio in development as well.

