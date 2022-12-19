Madness takes over Twitter: decisions are made that last… a day!

- Advertisement -

Since Elon Musk is at the controls of Twitter, it is practically impossible to make predictions regarding what the future of the social network will be. If there is something that the well-known social network does not have right now, it is stability. Some will think that this is not bad, and others who do not know whether to stay as users or simply stop using it because they do not know how everything will end. What happens is that the decisions that are made, it is understood that with the approval of the new owner, are as contradictory as they are unexpected. An example was the suspension of the accounts of some journalists (who were later reinstated) or the idea of ​​admitting up to 4,000 characters in a publication, which would destroy the original idea with which Twitter was born. But perhaps the most worrying thing is that there are actions that are carried out and that barely last a day. And that is clearly synonymous with the fact that the way of acting must be changed. The latest example of what Twitter is like right now Just yesterday, once the World Cup final ended, the decision was announced to prohibit promoting something that was present in the competition within messages. In other words, all content that had links to other social networks such as Facebook would be eliminated; instagram; tribe; Mastodon; and Truth Social among others. Even accounts that automatically did this would be removed. Come on, a step by Twitter to make things more difficult for users and that ends the much-used freedom of expression that Elon Musk has always championed. Later, seeing the reaction of the users, what was done is to launch a survey to ask the users if the decision was to their liking (something that, on the other hand, could have been done before). And the answer has been clear: I didn’t like the idea. And, luckily, for everyone, from the social network the decision was made to back down. And, also, to delete the corresponding statement as if nothing had happened. The fact is that the decision was upheld for just one day… and this shows an instability that is not good for anyone -both users and Twitter itself-. Elon Musk always goes one step further in everything As a true surprise box that he is, and this is what makes him so attractive to many, the tycoon and owner of Twitter launched a question in the form of a survey in which users they could decide if it was appropriate for him to continue as CEO of the social network. This is obviously somewhat inspired, but follows Musk’s way of working in that he doesn’t mind overexposing himself. The fact is that he has lost the vote, but it will be necessary to see if he really does what has been decided. But the truth is that there is something undeniable: no one is bored since the new owner of Twitter makes the decisions in the company. >