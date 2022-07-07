HomeLatest newsMacron's tribulations could turn into a fiscal disaster

Macron's tribulations could turn into a fiscal disaster

By Brian Adam
Macron's tribulations could turn into a fiscal disaster
With a debt of more than 110% of GDP and without a credible plan to control spending, the debt seems vulnerable

Emmanuel Macron entered his second term as president of France on a platform of big spending promises and tax cuts that resonated with the masses. How she was going to finance his promises didn’t seem to bother her much. But now that opposition parties dominate parliament, the inevitable back-and-forth could make fiscal restraint the biggest casualty of the president’s woes.

France’s new parliament is due to start debating next week a €26 billion “cost of living package” to help the country’s economy overcome peak inflation. It would represent 1% of GDP this year, which would add to a budget deficit calculated by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development at 5.4% of GDP this year.

But the wrangling between the political factions, from left to right, that Macron has to contend with to get his plan approved has already begun. Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s radical left party wants to increase welfare benefits, the mainstream right-wing Republican party wants to lower gasoline taxes, and the far right, led by Marine Le Pen, calls for big VAT cuts.

If Macron sticks to his plan, France’s debt burden should continue to decline this year in line with the rest of Europe, thanks mainly to high inflation, which means debt will grow more slowly than nominal GDP. With prices rising 5.5% this year and real growth projected at 2.4%, indebtedness should drop to 112% of GDP this year, from 114% last year, according to calculations by Breakingviews.

However, the long-term concern is that Macron will have to break the political deadlock by giving in to spending demands from different parties to get some laws passed. And he is also planning big investments over the next five years in the ecological transition, the failing education system and the Army. French economist Jean Pisani-Ferry has calculated that this could amount to €50 billion a year, or about 2% of GDP.

The inevitable rise in public spending, combined with the likely drop in inflation and growth, means that Macron will have a harder time keeping debt from mounting in the coming years. Higher interest rates are already costing the government an additional €2 billion in interest payments this year. The additional yield over Germany that France pays for 10-year borrowing has risen 23 basis points since the beginning of the year, to 0.59%. Unless Macron comes up with a medium-term plan to reduce France’s debt, he should get used to less favorable markets.

