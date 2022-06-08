macOS Ventura will allow you to run Linux x86 apps thanks to Rosetta

Good news for owners of Mac with Apple Silicon chip: with macOS Ventura it will also be possible to run applications written for x86 architecture processors in virtual machines running Linux. This will be possible thanks to the extension of the compatibility of Rosetta 2, the software that acts as an “interpreter” between the x86 apps and Apple chips, which are based on ARM architecture, precisely to virtualized environments. To clarify: the operating system itself will not be affected by this change, so only native ARM Linux builds will continue to be run.

Broadly speaking, the way to enable this new integration is relatively simple – it will be enough create a shared directory between the native operating system and the virtual machine, then just type a series of shell commands in Linux to configure everything.