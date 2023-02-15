macOS Ventura users complain of persistent notification after login

macOS Ventura users have been complaining of persistent notifications that claim “Background items added”. On Reddit and Apple support communities, pop-ups do not disappear on their own, meaning they must be manually dismissed.

The annoying notification pops up for many, if not all, startup apps listed under System Settings → General → Login Items. The alert informs the user that a specific application or process has added items that may run in the background.

The issue is that the notification appears even for disabled background processes. If the user turns off notification previews on System Settings → Notifications → Show Previewsnotifications will appear anyway, but labeled Login Items.