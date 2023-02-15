macOS Ventura users complain of persistent notification after login

macOS Ventura users have been complaining of persistent notifications that claim “Background items added”. On Reddit and Apple support communities, pop-ups do not disappear on their own, meaning they must be manually dismissed.
The annoying notification pops up for many, if not all, startup apps listed under System Settings → General → Login Items. The alert informs the user that a specific application or process has added items that may run in the background.
The issue is that the notification appears even for disabled background processes. If the user turns off notification previews on System Settings → Notifications → Show Previewsnotifications will appear anyway, but labeled Login Items.
This has been happening as users start or restart their Mac, switch between user accounts, or access the Login Items section of System Settings. This bug has been around for some time and is present in early beta versions of macOS Ventura.
iDownloadBlog states that this bug is present in the latest macOS Ventura 13.2.1 update released on February 13, 2023. In the absence of official action from Apple, some people have reported that deleting boot agents or boot files list of properties (.plist) associated with the applications mentioned in these notifications resolves the issue.
However, the solution is not recommended because background processes often provide functionality such as checking for updates or third-party hardware support.
For those who want to take a risk, just delete .plist files in ~/Library/LaunchAgents. If not, also delete the launch daemons in ~/Library/LaunchDaemons associated with the app or developer name, which causes the “Background items added” notifications.