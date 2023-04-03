macOS Ventura: the latest update causes a big display bug

Many today regret having installed the latest macOS Ventura update. Since switching to version 13.3 of the operating system, several users have indeed complained of black screens that occur after opening their session, sometimes even for several seconds before returning to normal.

About a week ago, Apple rolled out the new version of macOS Ventura, the latest operating system for its MacBooks. If the update primarily brings security patches and fixes some bugs, it also comes with some technical issues. Indeed, and for several days, several users have been complaining about theunexpected appearance of black screens.

These latter can last up to several seconds and usually occur at two times: when logging into the user session and just after entering the password. The testimonials do not report a black screen during other operations. According to testimonials on Reddit, reinstalling the update is not enough to fix the probleme, which suggests that it is located in at within it.

macOS Ventura 13.3 triggers black screens at logon

Already very annoying, this bug is not the only one encountered by users. Indeed, others also report a problem with their external monitor, especially with the screen saver functionality. As our colleagues from Mac4Ever explain, it happens that the format does not adapt to the size of the monitoreven sometimes that it is in the wrong orientation or with altered colors.

However, this concern was already present on macOS Ventura 13.2. Worse still, the first macOS Ventura 13.4 beta doesn’t seem to fix it. It is therefore difficult to predict when Apple will finally tackle the problem. In the release notes for version 13.3, the Cupertino company does not mention all these display problems, despite the growing number of testimonies. So let’s hope that this will rectify the situation before the deployment of the next update.

Source : Reddit