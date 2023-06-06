macOS Sonoma, iOS 17, iPadOS 17: here are all the wallpapers to download

As usual, close to the presentation of new Apple operating systems arrive the wallpaper to download: the day after the opening keynote of WWDC, therefore, we have the high-resolution images for iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS Sonoma. More specifically, you will find the dark theme variant and the light theme variant of the Sonoma wallpaper, the dark theme variant and the light theme variant of the iPadOS 17 wallpaper in three formats: square, horizontal and vertical, as many as 14 new wallpapers from the iOS 17 Kaleidoscope collection (plus dark theme variations of 6 of these) and light and dark theme variations of the official default wallpaper. Here are the galleries: