macOS Sonoma: Here are the Macs that are compatible with ALL the new features

macOS Sonoma it was announced during the opening keynote of WWDC, this new version of Apple’s desktop operating system introduces many new functions conceived and designed in particular to facilitate hybrid work and to improve game performance with Game mode. We remind again that not all Macs are compatible, in particular the OS can be installed on:
- iMac 2019 and later
- iMac Pro 2017
- MacBook Air 2018 and later
- MacBook Pro 2018 and later
- Mac Pro 2019 and later
- Mac Studio 2022 and later
- Mac Mini 2018 and later
However, this does not mean that all the features introduced by macOS 14 Sonoma are accessible if you have one of the models listed above: in fact, various limitations for Macs that they do not have of Apple Silicon chips. In particular anyone with an Intel Mac will NOT have access to:
- Overlay Mode: the framed user who is presenting a job is shown superimposed on the shared content during the video call.
- reactions: addition of 3D effects (balloons, hearts, fireworks, …) when the camera filming the user recognizes some specific hand gestures. In this case the function is available on Macs with Apple Silicon and on all those who use the Continuity camera via iPhone 12 or later models.
- Game Mode: prioritizes access to CPU and GPU resources to improve game performance. Reduces latency when using wireless accessories like AirPods and controllers.
- Siri: voice assistant callout without “Hey” is only available in English on Apple Silicon Macs and 2nd generation AirPods Pro.
More, mating of the Made for iPhone hearing aids directly with Mac (Accessibility) it can only be done on MacBook Pro 14″ 2021, MacBook Pro 16″ 2021, Mac Studio 2022, Mac with M2 chip.