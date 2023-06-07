macOS Sonoma: Here are the Macs that are compatible with ALL the new features

macOS Sonoma it was announced during the opening keynote of WWDC, this new version of Apple’s desktop operating system introduces many new functions conceived and designed in particular to facilitate hybrid work and to improve game performance with Game mode. We remind again that not all Macs are compatible, in particular the OS can be installed on:

iMac 2019 and later

iMac Pro 2017

MacBook Air 2018 and later

MacBook Pro 2018 and later

Mac Pro 2019 and later

Mac Studio 2022 and later

Mac Mini 2018 and later

However, this does not mean that all the features introduced by macOS 14 Sonoma are accessible if you have one of the models listed above: in fact, various limitations for Macs that they do not have of Apple Silicon chips. In particular anyone with an Intel Mac will NOT have access to:

