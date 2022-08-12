HomeTech NewsmacOS: SAP tool makes work easier for standard users

macOS: SAP tool makes work easier for standard users

By Brian Adam
With the open-source tool Privileges, you can quickly switch to administrator mode, which is intended for security.

 

A team from the business software specialist SAP has developed a tool for Mac users that aims to increase security in day-to-day work. With the open-source app Privileges, you can work as a standard user, but switch to the Mac’s administrator mode without much effort, for example to (de)install components that require corresponding rights.

No more hassles as a standard user

Privileges, hosted on Github, runs on MacOS 10.12 (Sierra) and later and is distributed under an Apache 2.0 license. The app is very easy to use: users who are logged in as standard users only have to click on the Privileges icon in the dock to temporarily switch to administrator mode. It can be selected beforehand how long the administrator rights should be valid in each case.

The advantage of the simple usability is that users are no longer interrupted as often in everyday life when administrator rights are required. There is no need to switch to a corresponding account; instead, just click on Privileges. “Privileges helps users become administrators of the system only when necessary.”

Management via command line or MDM

The application can be configured as a LaunchAgent. There is also a remote control command line option that admins can use to control which accounts are allowed to use the app. It is also possible to get privileges onto the device via a mobile device management profile (MDM). SAP has its own interest in the tool: The company is said to have around 20,000 Macs in use.

To keep track of whether you’re currently in admin mode, Privileges comes with a changing dock icon so you can tell at a glance. A badge also shows the remaining time, how long you remain administrator or return to standard mode. The app also allows the lock or login screen to be activated quickly without logging out. Privileges is regularly updated.

