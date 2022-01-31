macOS Monterey 12.2, Bluetooth bug drains Mac battery in a few hours

If you installed macOS Monterey 12.2 and found yourself with the Mac “on the ground” in a matter of hours (even in standby), you are not alone: apparently it is a bug somehow related to the Bluetooth. The analyzes have not been officially confirmed, but it seems that on many systems (both the newest with proprietary M1 chips and those with Intel processors) the Bluetooth accessories constantly wake up the computer.
For the moment the most effective solutions are disable Bluetooth, disconnect all accessories or avoid using standby and prefer an actual shutdown. They’re anything but comfortable or optimal, but at least they allow the Mac to get through the night. In any case, if you have not yet proceeded to upgrade, you should wait for Apple to comment on it.
@ Apple tweeps: macOS 12.2 breaks something related with bluetooth + sleep / wake. Looking at `pmset -g log`, it seems like it spent all night waking up every few seconds for bluetooth and drained all the battery. [FB9862509] https://t.co/5IF81PVw3P pic.twitter.com/qczeDKD5oX
– João Pavão (@jpavao) January 28, 2022
macOS 12.2 was released less than a week ago, and apart from bug fixes / optimizations, there aren’t any big news. Exactly one day later the first Beta of macOS 12.3 arrived, but at the moment it is not clear if that version of the operating system also has the same bug or has already been fixed. It should be noted that at the moment it is not clear whether the problem concerns all or only a subset of users who have updated, nor, consequently, it is possible to know what are the factors that can trigger it.
