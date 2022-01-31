macOS Monterey 12.2, Bluetooth bug drains Mac battery in a few hours

If you installed macOS Monterey 12.2 and found yourself with the Mac “on the ground” in a matter of hours (even in standby), you are not alone: ​​apparently it is a bug somehow related to the Bluetooth. The analyzes have not been officially confirmed, but it seems that on many systems (both the newest with proprietary M1 chips and those with Intel processors) the Bluetooth accessories constantly wake up the computer.

For the moment the most effective solutions are disable Bluetooth, disconnect all accessories or avoid using standby and prefer an actual shutdown. They’re anything but comfortable or optimal, but at least they allow the Mac to get through the night. In any case, if you have not yet proceeded to upgrade, you should wait for Apple to comment on it.