Search here...
Tech GiantsApple

macOS Monterey 12.2, Bluetooth bug drains Mac battery in a few hours

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

If you installed macOS Monterey 12.2 and found yourself with the Mac “on the ground” in a matter of hours (even in standby), you are not alone: ​​apparently it is a bug somehow related to the Bluetooth. The analyzes have not been officially confirmed, but it seems that on many systems (both the newest with proprietary M1 chips and those with Intel processors) the Bluetooth accessories constantly wake up the computer.

For the moment the most effective solutions are disable Bluetooth, disconnect all accessories or avoid using standby and prefer an actual shutdown. They’re anything but comfortable or optimal, but at least they allow the Mac to get through the night. In any case, if you have not yet proceeded to upgrade, you should wait for Apple to comment on it.

Read:

3-nanometer chips for Mac and iPhone will arrive in …

macOS 12.2 was released less than a week ago, and apart from bug fixes / optimizations, there aren’t any big news. Exactly one day later the first Beta of macOS 12.3 arrived, but at the moment it is not clear if that version of the operating system also has the same bug or has already been fixed. It should be noted that at the moment it is not clear whether the problem concerns all or only a subset of users who have updated, nor, consequently, it is possible to know what are the factors that can trigger it.

Previous articleThe OnePlus 10 Ultra reveals its design and first features
Abraham

Related articles

Apple

macOS Monterey 12.2, Bluetooth bug drains Mac battery in a few hours

If you installed macOS Monterey 12.2 and found yourself with the Mac "on the ground" in a matter...
Mobile

The OnePlus 10 Ultra reveals its design and first features

A few weeks ago we learned about the new OnePlus 10, the most advanced model of the...
Tech News

Even if you have a paid subscription on Spotify, you will see ads again, do you know where?

Spotify has been one of the few streaming music platforms that, from the beginning, opted for a...
Tech News

Light at the end of the tunnel: ‘universal control’ could be closer than you think

Every June Apple celebrates its now classic WWDC (WorldWide Developers Conference) which is responsible for showing us...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.