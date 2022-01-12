macOS Monterey 12.2 beta 2 available for download: what changes

Apple released the second beta of macOS Monterey 12.2 intended for developers. The previous beta dates back to mid-December, when a number of new features were introduced with the build 21D5025f regarding the Apple Music app and Safari . In this case the build is the 21D5039d , and is available for download as always on developer.apple.com. Subsequently, the public beta version will also be released for all subscribers to the testing program.

At the moment, no details regarding the changelog of the latter version have yet emerged: most likely it is one simple bug fixes and performance optimization, preparatory to the release of the definitive build which will take place shortly. macOS Monterey 12.1, we recall, was released on December 13th.

What is still missing is the Universal Control function, through which it will be possible to control multiple devices at the same time with the use of a single keyboard and mouse, and for example to drag the contents from one device to another in a simple and immediate way. For this, however, we will have to wait a little longer, at least until spring.