macOS: Delete, find and merge duplicate photos

It has happened before on macOS that there are some issues with automatically and correctly locating duplicate or double photos directly in your Photo Library. However, Apple has listened to users on this issue, because in case you want to purge the library on duplicate photos, some other third-party app was necessary to support in this case.

Find the duplicate album on macOS

Now with macOS Ventura, you will have full opportunity to facilitate your actions with duplicate photos. With the Photos app you can automatically detect double photos found in your library, it will then group them together so that you can make your own analysis of what action to take.

From here you will realize that finding duplicate photos is really easy, because Now with the update Apple integrated the possibility of having a Duplicate album from the Photos app. If you want to find it, just access the Photos sidebar. However, be clear that this will only be visible if you obviously have duplicate photos in your library.

Once you are in the Duplicates album, you will be able to see all the double images in chronological order. From here you can choose whether to perform the Merge action thanks to a button that will appear next to the different photos. You will be able to click on this action button to merge or delete the other duplicate photo sets into a single photo. This action will be possible even if you capture two photos that are too similar, since the blending function will continue to maintain the essence and margin of the photo to take the best possible photo.

That is, if you create a high-resolution copy of a photo, while a second photo contains more metadata; the Photos app when merging will collect the best qualities of said copies within the same image.

Merge or remove your duplicate photos on macOS

In other cases you can also perform the merger of several duplicate elements or even all the duplicates of the Photo Library at the same time with the following steps.

First of all you will have to access the Duplicates album. Once there select the duplicate elements to merge, since you will only have to click on the photos while holding the Command key at the same time. You can also select an image and then click on Edit and followed by Select all in the menu bar.

once here, You will only have to click on Combine Elements, showing you the number of copies that you selected. Here you will see the notice at the top right of the window with the number of images.

In case you want to remove the duplicate items, in the same wayor you will have to select them and right-click on them and click on Delete. The number of photos according to which you want to delete will also be displayed.

Once you have performed the relevant action with all your photos, the Duplicates album will be deleted. However, in case you get double images again, macOS will show the album again after some time.