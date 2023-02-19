macOS Big Sur 11.7.4 update fixes Safari Favorite Icons bug

After a string of updates to its current operating systems earlier this week, Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.7.4, a rare non-security update to the two-year-old version of the Mac operating system. The update fixes a Safari issue where websites in the Favorites section of the Start page lost their custom favicons and instead displayed generic gray icons. The problem reportedly popped up after installing the 11.7.3 security update that arrived in late January.

Apple says the update also “contains security fixes,” but Apple’s security support site has no published CVE entries. Alongside the security update for macOS Ventura earlier this week, Apple also released an update to Safari 16.3 that included an important WebKit fix that patched a vulnerability that had been exploited by hackers. Since this update is related to Safari, it’s possible that it includes the same security update for anyone who hasn’t yet installed it.

To install the Big Sur 11.7.4 update, go to System Preferences and click Software Update and follow the prompts.