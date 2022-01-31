macOS 12.3 Beta Points to Ultra-Wideband Technology Coming to Macs

Apple is already working on the next minor update to macOS Monterey, recently making the first beta of macOS Monterey 12.3 publicly available, where, among other things, it points to the possibility that in the very near future, Macs may have support for ultra-wideband (UWB) technologywhich is said to be the successor to Bluetooth technology.

The fact is that this technology has been reaching numerous company devices over time, beginning in 2019 with its arrival on the iPhone 11 in 2019, although later it was also reaching Apple Watch watches, HomePod mini smart speakers. , and to AirTags tracking devices.

For now, they remain pending to reach the company’s Macs and iPad tablets..



As they have detected since the 9to5Mac publication:

The latest beta version of macOS 12 includes the necessary frameworks and daemons (which are parts of the system that run in the background) to support ultra-wideband technology. These are the same tools that are already used to support UWB on iOS devices with the U1 chip.

In case of reaching the macs, which we will see throughout the year, all those features based on location will notice an improvement as this technology allows the detection of compatible devices with great precision and speed.

We’re talking features like AirPlay, AirDrop, and the popular Find My device location network. For the aforementioned publication, for now it remains certain that Apple has been experimenting with UWB technology in more devices, which is already progress.

In addition to support for UWB technology, the first beta of macOS Monterey 12.3 also brings new features like Universal Control, secure notes for the password manager, and even new emojis.

All that remains is to wait for the company with the bitten apple to launch new Macs throughout the year, waiting among the new devices for a new version of the Mac Mini, where it will be seen in its possible launch if it already includes support for the technology UWB.

It is rumored that the company will hold a special event for this coming spring, from which we could get to know more about its plans.