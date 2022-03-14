Machine learning to predict if you will leave your partner

It seems that Artificial Intelligence is capable of almost everything, but you would never suspect that there are researchers who are using this technology to make predictions related to the couple life of human beings.

The secret is in the statistics. Much data has been collected on why couples break up, and that data can be used to make predictions when a couple meets certain conditions.

Apparently, the two main variables to keep a couple together are satisfaction with each other’s lives and the distribution of household chores.

This is the conclusion of academics affiliated with the Dondena de Bocconi Center for Research on Social Dynamics and Public Policies, who used machine learning techniques with information from 2,038 married couples in Germany.

The pairs were observed for about 12 years, with 18,613 observations in total. Of all those couples, 45% broke up, a total of 914 of them.

With this information, Bruno Arpino (University of Florence), Marco Le Moglie (Catholic University of Milan) and Letizia Mencarini (Bocconi), used the Random Survival Forests technique, widely used when there are a large number of independent variables in conventional models.

With Machine Learning they were able to detect complex patterns in relatively small data sets, and with this they came to the conclusion of the main factors that lead to the separation:

– One of the two is not satisfied with his life.

– One of the two has a higher percentage of housework.

– There is no marriage and there is a common-law partner (it is easier to separate).

– The woman has an intense working day.

– The social openness of a woman and the extraversion of a man make the dissolution of the union more likely.

They also came to interesting conclusions:

When the man’s life satisfaction was high, the woman’s higher life satisfaction consistently increased the chances of union survival. But when the man’s life satisfaction was low, the association between the woman’s life satisfaction and union survival was negative after a certain threshold.

Logically, we are talking about German society and a relatively small group of people analyzed, but they are interesting data that can be used in later more global studies.