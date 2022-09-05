Machine learning to detect types of cancer that were previously undetectable

To choose the most appropriate treatment for a patient, it is essential to first identify their specific type of cancer, as well as the location of the organ or area of ​​the body where the cancer begins.

Although the main challenges with this disease revolve around its treatments and possible cures, there are also very specific cases in which the origin of a cancer cannot be determined, even with extensive tests. This could change thanks to the implementation of AI in search.

- Advertisement -

MIT AI to find un able types of cancer

Although cancers of unknown origin tend to be aggressive, oncologists must treat them with non-targeted therapies, due to the lack of knowledge about their real dimensions and behavior. Given these conditions, patients are frequently exposed to severe toxicities, unfortunately with low survival rates.

A new deep approach, developed by researchers at the Koch Institute for Comprehensive Cancer Research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), can help classify cancers of unknown primary by looking at take a closer look at gene expression programs related to early cell development and differentiation.

“Sometimes you can apply all the tools that pathologists have to offer and still be left without an answer”comment Salil Garg and Jennifer C. Johnson, both researchers. “ learning tools like this could empower oncologists to choose more effective treatments and provide more guidance to their patients”they added.

- Advertisement -

The artificial intelligence tool can identify cancer types with a high degree of sensitivity and precision, thanks to machine learning techniques.

A machine learning model, which takes advantage of the differences between healthy and normal cells, and between different types of cancer, when used as a diagnostic tool, can provide great help in this search. Thanks to advances in profiling individual cells and efforts to catalog different patterns of cell expression in cell atlases, there is a vast amount of data, albeit overwhelming to the human eye, that holds clues to how and where they originated. the different types of cancer.

If a model is too complex and takes into account too many features of cancer gene expression, the model could perfectly learn the training data, but fail when it encounters new data. However, by simplifying the model by reducing the number of features, the model may lose information that would lead to accurate classification of cancer types.

- Advertisement -

In order to strike a balance between reducing the number of features to detect and extracting the most relevant information, the team focused the model on signs of altered developmental pathways in cancer cells.

As an embryo develops and undifferentiated cells specialize in various organs, a multitude of pathways guide how cells divide, grow, change shape, and migrate. As the tumor develops, cancer cells lose many of the specialized features of a mature cell. At the same time, they begin to resemble embryonic cells in some ways, as they gain the ability to proliferate, transform, and metastasize into new tissues. In the clinical environment, it is already known that many of the gene expression programs that drive embryogenesis are reactivated or deregulated in cancer cells, according to the MIT scientists.

“Developmental gene expression represents only a small portion of all the factors that could be used to diagnose and treat cancer”Garg says. “The integration of information from radiology, pathology and gene expression is the real next step in personalized medicine for cancer patients.”.

While the study presents a powerful approach to classifying tumors, it does have some limitations. In the next stages, the team plans to increase the predictive power of their model, through the introduction of other types of data, such as information obtained from radiology, microscopy and other types of tumor images.