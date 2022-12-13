Macbooks Air with OLED display expected to launch in 2024, says Ross Young

Some recently emerged rumors are indicating that the apple can bring macbooks with OLED screens in 2024. In this sense, it is worth remembering that Apple has been talking to Samsung and LG to enable the manufacture of its notebooks with this type of panel. This novelty is also expected to arrive in models of iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 inches🇧🇷 That is, it does not match previous rumors about this display technology reaching the company’s iPad Air models. Even so, it is interesting information that the consultant Ross Young brought about the future of the brand’s devices.

However, Young did not provide further details about this scenario. So, what is known is that the three products can be launched with two OLED layers of green, blue and red color emission. In practice, this measure should be enough to deliver lower energy consumption from screens and higher brightness levels. - Advertisement - The consultant also mentioned that the devices will now have support for the feature ProMotion, something that is already present in the latest iPad Pro models. By the way, the macbooks pro from 2021 already have this technology, but in the Air line it would be something unheard of.



