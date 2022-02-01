MacBook, Watch, iPhone and glass company, Apple insists: new patent

Some have read them as an attempt to demonstrate that the innovative Apple of yesteryear is still there, others as an exercise in style that is more useful than anything else to amaze the audience. But the patents of the iPhone and iMac entirely in glass have not remained isolated: Apple continues to invest human and economic resources (the registration of a patent is not free) on the production of glass or ceramic productsare iPhone, iMac, MacBook, Apple Watch, Pencil, and who knows what other model that maybe we will discover in some time.

The latest patent filed with the USPTO, made public today, is concentrated on the development of that concept there, that is to say of a product with the Apple built in glass. Specifically the men of Apple have detailed how to make the body functional of the device on duty, i.e. using it to show texts or notifications. In the body of the patent the focus is mainly on MacBook and Apple Watchbut in the final bars the same solutions are shown on iPhone and Apple Pencil.