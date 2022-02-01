MacBook, Watch, iPhone and glass company, Apple insists: new patent

Some have read them as an attempt to demonstrate that the innovative Apple of yesteryear is still there, others as an exercise in style that is more useful than anything else to amaze the audience. But the patents of the iPhone and iMac entirely in glass have not remained isolated: Apple continues to invest human and economic resources (the registration of a patent is not free) on the production of glass or ceramic productsare iPhone, iMac, MacBook, Apple Watch, Pencil, and who knows what other model that maybe we will discover in some time.
The latest patent filed with the USPTO, made public today, is concentrated on the development of that concept there, that is to say of a product with the Apple built in glass. Specifically the men of Apple have detailed how to make the body functional of the device on duty, i.e. using it to show texts or notifications. In the body of the patent the focus is mainly on MacBook and Apple Watchbut in the final bars the same solutions are shown on iPhone and Apple Pencil.
With a considerable effort in the production chain, since glass and ceramics are quite more fragile of steel and aluminum, Apple imagines practicing gods micro holes almost invisible in certain areas of the frame through which pass the light produced by the LEDs, in order to compose an icon or a message. If we want, after all, it is the same principle as an OLED display, in which the screen is composed of a series of tiny pixels that light up and remain off to compose an image.
Micro perforated surfaces could be you get almost everywhere: on the stylized MacBook of the patent they are to the right of the touchpad (and on the “button” Apple would like also integrate Touch ID) and in the display frame, on Apple Watch instead of the side button, on iPhone in the lower back area, and so on. Although it is curious that Apple continues to insist on this issue, it is worth reiterating once more that not all patents are then applied, so it is better to stay at the door waiting to understand if and how the story will develop.
You must log in to post a comment.