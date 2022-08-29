MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and Max: the launch date is approaching

We return to talk about the next Pro 14 and 16 inches based on the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, the direct successors of the new MacBook Pro range ed with great success last year. The inclusion of the M1 Pro and M1 Max hardware platforms, which have significantly raised the bar of the performance / consumption ratio even on the premium segment of Apple portals, has decreed the excellent reception by critics and the public, as we have also told on the occasion of the review of the 14 “model. It is therefore not surprising that the new versions based on M2 Pro and Max are so eagerly awaited and at the center of the rumors, especially after the launch of the first products with the M2 SoC – in particular the renewed MacBook Air – has raised some doubts about some choices of Apple. Is it possible that these scenarios can also occur on the next MacBook Pro? At the moment we don’t know, but maybe it will be possible to find out soon.

MACBOOK PRO WITH M2 PRO AND MAX ALREADY IN THE FALL

To give us this detail is in fact the well known Bloomberg’s Mark Gurmanwho has always been very close to everything that happens inside the Cupertino house, who has just published the latest edition of his paid newsletter “Power On“, in which he deals with the theme of launch window of the upcoming MacBook Pros. New Windows operating system introduced: Microsoft is trying to start over with the number 11 on June 25th, 2021 According to reports from Gurman, the development of these machines is already at an advanced stage and the usual internal tests have also started, which is why Apple could even release the new models as early as this fall. Obviously Gurman does not carve his words in stone, underlining how global geopolitical instability could have an impact on the production chain and therefore push forward the possible launch date, however it seems that, at least in terms of internal development within Apple, the machines are practically ready. Instead, the mystery about the production process remains, even if by now it seems that the hypothesis that Apple continues to adopt the 5nm one already used on the basic version of M2 is becoming increasingly popular. Several past speculations suggested the leap towards 3nm as now imminent, but it is now increasingly likely that this will not happen with the M2 generation, except for last-minute changes that are not exactly in line with the way Apple operates, at least not on such fundamental aspects of its products.

FEW NEWS ON OTHER FRONTS

